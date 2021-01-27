UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

UMBF stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 286,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,364. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.01.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

