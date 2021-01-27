UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
UMBF stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. 286,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,364. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.01.
In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $28,321.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at $11,393,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.
About UMB Financial
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.
