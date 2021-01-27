Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

NYSE:VAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.08. 45,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at $795,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

