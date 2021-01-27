Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

VBTX traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 404,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,814. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,016 shares of company stock valued at $275,338. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

