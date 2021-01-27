WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WSBC traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 33,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $36.88.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.