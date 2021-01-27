Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 142,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,026. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

