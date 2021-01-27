Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 140,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $38.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 60,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

