Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of ABT traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 10,564,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

