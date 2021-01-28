Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of ABT traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.39. 10,564,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $124.07. The company has a market cap of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Earnings History for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit