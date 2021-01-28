Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share.

Shares of AMP traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.66. 765,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,262. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

