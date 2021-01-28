Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APH stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.01. 67,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $137.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.09.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

