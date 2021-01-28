Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Anthem stock traded up $10.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,127. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.14.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

