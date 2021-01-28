AT&T (NYSE:T) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

NYSE:T traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.80. 48,649,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,581,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

