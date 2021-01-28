AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.