Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avnet stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,086. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.
In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
