AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXS traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 605,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,300. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $66.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

