Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 147,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,962. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

