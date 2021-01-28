Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.
CAC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.
Camden National Company Profile
Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
