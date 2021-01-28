Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%.

CAC opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $553.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Camden National alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.