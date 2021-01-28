Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share.

Shares of CP traded up $16.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $347.05. 411,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,217. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.14 and its 200-day moving average is $315.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

