Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

