Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Shares of NYSE:CMO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,303. Capstead Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. The stock has a market cap of $519.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

