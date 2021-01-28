Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

