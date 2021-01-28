Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Releases Earnings Results

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 582,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,673. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $251,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.