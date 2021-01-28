Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18 to $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 497,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Celestica alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.