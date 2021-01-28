Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million.

CPF traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,168. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after buying an additional 167,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

