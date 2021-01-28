CGI (NYSE:GIB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIB traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,486. CGI has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

