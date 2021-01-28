Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%.

Shares of CLBK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 229,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,009. Columbia Financial has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler cut Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

