Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 1,203,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,228. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

