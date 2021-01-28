Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.
CLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 806,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,120. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.
Core Laboratories Company Profile
Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.
