Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

CLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 806,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,120. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

