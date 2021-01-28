Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $126.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.
