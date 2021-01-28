Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. Cree has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $126.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.27.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

