CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.
Shares of CVBF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
