Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

