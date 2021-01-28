Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EW traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,276,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

