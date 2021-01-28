Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.38. 5,276,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $783,842.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,241.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

