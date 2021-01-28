First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE stock opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16. First Busey has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get First Busey alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.