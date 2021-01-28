First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FCF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

FCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

