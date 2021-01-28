First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $386.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.55%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

FCBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

