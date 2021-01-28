First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $297,799.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

