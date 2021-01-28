First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

First Foundation stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 196,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,715 shares of company stock valued at $965,799 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

