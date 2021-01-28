First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Announces Earnings Results

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 7,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,080. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

