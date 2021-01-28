General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.43. 1,986,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,497. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.68. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

