Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

GSBC stock opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $59.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $668.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

