Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Issues Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,305. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

