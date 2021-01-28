Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $251.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.