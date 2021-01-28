Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

