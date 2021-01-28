Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

LVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 929,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.