Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. 4,127,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,755. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,283,747.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $708,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,312.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

