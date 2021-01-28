Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MTH traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit