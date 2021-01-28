Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MTH traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.57. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

