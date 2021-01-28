Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.64. 74,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,017. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

