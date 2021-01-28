NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 94,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,632,596. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.69.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,328 shares of company stock valued at $12,696,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

