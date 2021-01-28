Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.79. 1,296,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.95. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.77.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

