Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.04. 1,460,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

